Posted: Jul 14, 2020 10:31 AMUpdated: Jul 14, 2020 10:31 AM

Max Gross

Tuesday’s report from the OSDH shows 993 new cases being reported in Oklahoma. Four deaths are being reported across the state, two in Tulsa County, one in McCurtain County and one in Oklahoma County.

Washington County is listing 25 active cases on Tuesday, one less than Monday’s report stated. Osage County is reporting 33 active cases, one less than Monday as well. Nowata County remains at one active case.

820 new recoveries were listed in the state. Hospitalizations have increased to 546 people across the state.

