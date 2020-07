Posted: Jul 14, 2020 8:47 AMUpdated: Jul 14, 2020 10:36 AM

OKM Music's Especially for Kid's week kicked off Monday with Violin Adventures with Ashley Allison. The week continues through Saturday.

The week continues with wonderful music and music-related activities for youngsters. Due to safety reason prompted by COVID-19, RSVP are required for in-person participation with physical distancing and sanitizing in play. Online versions of Especially for Kids are available OKM Music’s Facebook page

VIOLIN ADVENTURES W/ ASHLEY ALLISON

Monday, July 13 // 1pm & 3pm // Ambler Hall (Live Stream available) // Free // RSVP Required

“ONCE UPON A TIMLEY” & “SECRETS OF A VEGETABLE GARDEN” W/ MORIAH ROSS

Tuesday, July 14 // 10am, 1pm, 3pm // Ambler Hall (Live Stream available) // Free // RSVP Required// If attending Live-Stream, pick up materials at OKM Office July 8-10

“MELODY’S MOSTLY MUSICAL DAY” W/ PIANIST JENNY LIN – LIVESTREAM ONLY

Wednesday, July 15 // 10am // Live Stream only // Free // RSVP Required // Watch on OKM’s Facebook (OK MOZART)

PIANO W/ MISS FOOTE – LIVESTREAM ONLY

Wednesday, July 15 // 1pm // Live-Stream Only // Free // RSVP Required // Watch on OKM’s Facebook (OK MOZART) // Pick up materials at OKM Office July 8-10

“DAN THE TAXI MAN” W/ MORIAH ROSS & AUTHOR ERIC ODE

Thursday, July 16 // 10am, 1pm, 3pm // Ambler Hall (Live Stream available) // FREE // RSVP Required // If attending Live-Stream, pick up materials at OKM Office July 8-10

MAGIC W/ JIM GREEN

Friday, June 17 // 10am & 1pm // Ambler Hall (Live Stream available) // FREE // RSVP Required

DISNEY MUSIC SONGBOX W/ JACKY MANNING

For more information, contact Rose Hammerschmidt, 918-336-9900 or email rhammerschmidt@okmozart.com