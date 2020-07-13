Posted: Jul 13, 2020 2:21 PMUpdated: Jul 13, 2020 2:21 PM

Ty Loftis

There are currently 34 active COVID-19 cases across Osage County as the 2020 Cavalcade started on Monday at the fairgrounds in Pawhuska. Each week, the Board of Osage County Commissioners discuss if any changes should be made for public admittance to county-owned properties such as the fairgrounds. At Monday's meeting, district one commissioner Randall Jones said it would be best to keep things as they stand for now.

With Cavalcade taking place this week, Jones assured everyone that event organizers are doing all they can to keep the public safe.

Real Country KRIG 104.9 will be broadcasting live from Cavalcade on Tuesday morning from 9-11 and again on Thursday evening from 6:30 to 9:30.