Posted: Jul 13, 2020 1:42 PMUpdated: Jul 13, 2020 1:45 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested over the weekend in conjunction with an alleged stabbing. Tevin Jones appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse and threatening to perform an act of violence.

Court documents allege that Jones punched a female victim in the face and ribs. It is alleged that Jones also threatened to kill the woman during the course of the incident. He then allegedly stabbed the victim with a fork in her right leg. Puncture marks were observed after the incident occurred.

Jones has a previous charge of domestic assault and battery against the same victim from December 2019. It is alleged that he hit the woman and threw a cell phone at her. Jones had a no contact provision with the victim from the first case. Jones is in custody on a $50,000 bond.