Posted: Jul 13, 2020 3:57 AMUpdated: Jul 13, 2020 3:57 AM

Tom Davis

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday that about half of the land in Oklahoma is within a Native American reservation, a decision that will have major consequences for both past and future criminal and civil cases.

Oklahoma State State Senator Julie Daniels is asking a lot of questions in an effort to gain clarity on the decision and how it will affect prosecutors, law enforcement and everyone else.

The court's 5-4 decision hinged on the question of whether the Creek reservation continued to exist after Oklahoma became a state.

The ruling will have significant legal implications for eastern Oklahoma. Much of Tulsa, the state's second-largest city, is located on Muscogee (Creek) land.