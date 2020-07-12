Posted: Jul 12, 2020 8:53 AMUpdated: Jul 12, 2020 8:53 AM

Garrett Giles

A structure fire in the 500 Block of South Moore Avenue in Dewey was extinguished and the area cleared in under two hours on Sunday morning.

According to Dewey Fire Chief Jacob Cox, Dewey Fire responded to the reported structure fire at approximately 6:37 on Sunday morning. He said the first arriving unit got to the scene and saw heavy smoke coming from the garage and eaves of the house.

Bartlesville Fire and Copan Fire were called out for mutual aid. Chief Cox said the fire was under control in approximately 15 minutes. He said the fire was contained to the garage and they made salvage and overhaul efforts. They cleared the scene in just under two hours.