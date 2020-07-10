Posted: Jul 10, 2020 3:56 PMUpdated: Jul 10, 2020 3:56 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners will discuss and possibly approve a resolution regarding a donation to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office from the Harper Family.

The donation will be for the Sheriff’s Grant-Capital Outlay Account. Also in the meeting, the Washington County Commissioners will discuss and possibly approve a report of Washington County Election Board for the month of June. A monthly reconciliation, and a records management and preservation report from the Washington County Court Clerk for the month of June will be discussed and possibly approved.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, July 13th. The meeting will take place in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room on the second floor of the County Administration Building, which is located at 400 S. Johnstone in downtown Bartlesville.