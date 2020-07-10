Posted: Jul 10, 2020 3:38 PMUpdated: Jul 10, 2020 3:38 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska School Board is set to meet for a regularly scheduled meeting this Monday at the Administration Building where they swear in a new board member in Jean Ann Simmons. She will be taking over for Patricia Counts. With this, they will vote to re-organize the Board of Education. Thomas Boone is currently the Board President, while Scott Laird serves as Vice President and Addie Roanhorse is the Board Clerk.

Superintendent David Cash will give a report where he is likely to release the findings of the survey in which parents were asked to complete regarding their wishes on how to proceed with the coming school year. Parents have been given three options, rather it be students being on campus full-time, a blended model where they would spend half the day at school and half the day studying from home or a third option that would allow the student to learn from home only much like they did as the 2019-2020 school year came to a close.

The board will vote to approve a varsity cheer camp to be held at Oren Terrill Field House from Monday, July 20th through Wednesday, July 22nd and vote to allow Pawhuska Youth Sports to use the high school football facilities through November of this year.

Personnel matters will also be discussed during the meeting, which is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.