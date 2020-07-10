Posted: Jul 10, 2020 2:46 PMUpdated: Jul 10, 2020 2:46 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested on a claim of child abuse for allegedly punching a 16-year-old bot in his stomach. Joshua Beaumont appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday facing one felony count. Beaumont appeared out of custody after posting a $50,000 bond.

According to an affidavit, officers learned of the allegation reported by the victim on July 7. The victim claimed that Beaumont punched him in the stomach. He stated that this happened on a separate occasion previously as well. The victim claimed that Beaumont said he would dead before the police arrived if he called them. Beaumont claimed that he did not make threat but did not refute that punched the boy in the stomach.

A stipulation of Beaumont’s bond requires him to make no contact with the victim in this case.