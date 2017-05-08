Posted: Jul 10, 2020 11:23 AMUpdated: Jul 10, 2020 11:23 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will gather for a meeting Monday morning at the fairgrounds in Pawhuska.

There will be discussion and possible action taken regarding the sale of scrap metal. At the meeting, the commissioners will also discuss possibly changing procedures for the public entering the Osage County Courthouse and other county-owned buildings.

The commissioners will consider taking action on signing a resolution declaring property in downtown Pawhuska as surplus and no longer needed for county purposes. The City of Pawhuska has previously expressed interest in this property.

The commissioners will also consider taking action to approve and sign an interlocal agreement with the City of Hominy.

The meeting will begin at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.