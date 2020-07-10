Posted: Jul 10, 2020 10:26 AMUpdated: Jul 10, 2020 11:15 AM

Garrett Giles

Educators in Bartlesville are stepping up to help students learn to read during the summer despite the pandemic, and they were recently recognized by the Oklahoma State Department of Education for their efforts.

Christine Goscha, a 2nd Grade teacher at Richard Kane Elementary said she has a heart for kids, which is why she became a teacher.

With the crazy end to the school year in Bartlesville and across the state due to COVID-19, Tammie Krause, the Principal of Richard Kane Elementary, said the school decided that they would do their summer school program for kids who were not meeting benchmarks in reading.

Teachers from all Bartlesville elementary schools worked with students to provide virtual instruction on reading during the month of June. Designed for second- and third-graders, the program provides students who are struggling to meet reading benchmarks with age-appropriate books and pairs them with teachers, who interface with them virtually to assure they master the reading skills essential for later grades.

The Oklahoma State Department of Education thanks Bartlesville Public Schools and Bartlesville Education Promise for helping to close learning gaps for Oklahoma kids.

To find the full video produced and released by the Oklahoma State Department of Education on Bartlesville Public Schools' summer school program, click here.