Posted: Jul 09, 2020 3:46 PMUpdated: Jul 09, 2020 3:46 PM

Ty Loftis

The Cavalcade Rodeo in Pawhuska is set to kick off next Monday and a fun-filled week is sure to be had by all.

Beginning at 7 p.m. that Monday, a queen's horsemanship contest will start off the week at the Osage County Fairgrounds. The first rodeo is set to take place on Tuesday morning beginning at 9 a.m. Real Country KRIG 104.9 will be broadcasting live at that time from 9-11.

At 7 p.m. that night, a queen's auction and fashion show will take place in downtown Pawhuska and that will be followed by the Cavalcade Street Dance, featuring Trett Charles.

Rodeo performances will start the day at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Evening performances will begin at 7 p.m. all three days. Concerts will begin at approximately 10:30 p.m. each night featuring the likes of Jon Stork, Bo Phillips and Shane Smith and the Saints. Your favorite station for country music will also be live at Cavalcade on Thursday evening from 6:30 to 9:30.

On Saturday, a parade in downtown Pawhuska will commence at 10 a.m. followed by the evening's rodeo performance at 7 and concert to follow. Chairman of the Cavalcade Rodeo, Jeff Bute says they will be doing everything they can to keep the public safe while at Cavalcade next week.

The rodeo finals will take place Sunday morning.