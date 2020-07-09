Posted: Jul 09, 2020 3:14 PMUpdated: Jul 09, 2020 3:14 PM

Max Gross

It has become a divisive issue in the state of Oklahoma as to whether local municipalities should require the wearing of masks in public spaces. Recently, the City of Norman passed a mandate requiring masks. The City of Bartlesville did not directly address this issue during its most recent meeting on Monday.

However, during the public comment portion of the meeting advocates on both sides made their case. Karen Wollman said for the safety of all in the community masks should be worn.

On the other hand, Diana Molinari said she’s in a high-risk group buts wants everyone in the community to have choice. Molinari says masks have become a politically-charged issue.

The council took no action on this item. COVID-19 restrictions have not been in place since the beginning of June when the city completed its phase re-opening plan based on state and federal guidelines. The City of Bartlesville has never required the wearing of masks during the pandemic.