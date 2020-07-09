Posted: Jul 09, 2020 1:13 PMUpdated: Jul 09, 2020 1:13 PM

Ty Loftis

Join #TeamLucy this weekend for a strike out cancer benefit. Beginning at 6 p.m. this Friday, there will be a $5 dinner plate, live band, snow cones, dunk tank, T-shirts and raffle tickets at Don Tyler Park in Dewey to help raise funds for #TeamLucy.