Posted: Jul 08, 2020 4:53 PMUpdated: Jul 08, 2020 4:53 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man picked up a charge for indecent exposure in Washington County court on Wednesday. Rodger Clark was charged with one felony count for an incident that occurred on April 25 in the Oak Park neighborhood in Bartlesville.

According to affidavit, a victim reported that he and three juveniles were playing basketball at a park. The male victim noticed that Clark was sitting in his car touching his genitals. Clark admitted that he had his pants down during an interview with police. However, he claimed to have a rash on his thigh and denied that he took part in any vulgar activity. His bond was set at $25,000.