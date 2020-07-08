Posted: Jul 08, 2020 3:04 PMUpdated: Jul 08, 2020 3:04 PM

Max Gross

Improvements to the Pathfinder Parkway, a popular trail in Bartlesville have been completed. Asphalt resurfacing took place at portions of trail along Frank Phillips Boulevard, Silver Lake Road and north of Lee Lake. Bartlesville city councilman Jim Curd was happy with how the project came along.

Curd said he was also happy that the project went quickly with minimal impediment. This project was funded by the voter-approved 2012 general obligation bond issue.