Posted: Jul 08, 2020 1:41 PMUpdated: Jul 08, 2020 2:00 PM

Garrett Giles

As a result of the confirmed positive case of vesicular stomatitis in horses in adjacent counties in both Oklahoma and Kansas, the Cavalcade Rodeo will not only be checking Coggins paper’s consistent with how they have in the past.

Cavalcade Rodeo will also require that each horse coming onto the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska to have a health certificate of veterinary inspection dated within seven days of your arrival. They will be checking these prior to the Cavalcade Warmup Barrel Race as well.

Cavalcade thanks you for your help in stopping a horse pandemic while working hard to stop a human pandemic too. The Cavalcade Rodeo is set to take place on Monday, July 13th and last through Sunday, July 19th at the Fairgrounds in Pawhuska.