Garrett Giles & Max Gross

A traffic accident occurred on Highway 75 and Price Road in Bartlesville on Wednesday afternoon.

Captain Kevin Ickleberry with the Bartlesville Police Department said a Ford Ranger was heading southbound on Highway 75 when a Kia heading northbound on the highway attempted to make a left turn onto Price Road. He said the Ranger then struck the Kia, which caused it to spin before it flipped onto its side.

A third vehicle was involved in the accident. The driver of the Kia was transported to the Jane Phillips Medical Center with minor injuries. All others involved in the accident were unharmed.