Posted: Jul 08, 2020 10:18 AMUpdated: Jul 08, 2020 10:19 AM

Evan Fahrbach

There were another 673 cases of COVID-19 reported in Oklahoma in Wednesday's Situation Update from the Oklahoma State Department of Health. There were also 533 recoveries reported.

There were three-more virus related death in the state listed, in Kay, Oklahoma and Tulsa Counties – all ages 50 and above.

There are now 29 active cases in Washington County, up four from Tuesday.

Osage county is registering 17 active cases, down two from Tuesday.

Nowata County has two active cases, which is flat.

A total of 458 people statewide are hospitalized with the virus, up 32 from Tuesday.