Posted: Jul 08, 2020 8:17 AMUpdated: Jul 08, 2020 8:24 AM

Garrett Giles

According to the Nowata County Sheriff’s Office, Byron Anderson, 42, of Cherryvale, Kansas, was arrested by NCSO Deputy Walton, who conducted a traffic stop on Highway 169 near County Road 19 when Anderson allegedly drove off the roadway.

Before Anderson came to a stop, he began throwing items out of the window. During this traffic stop, 116 grams of a substance suspected to be methamphetamine, 77 pills suspected to be ecstasy, and four grams of a substance suspected to be cocaine was found. Anderson is being charged in district court for two counts of trafficking illegal drugs and possession with intent to distribute.

The NCSO said this is an arrest, not a conviction.