Posted: Jul 07, 2020 2:26 PMUpdated: Jul 07, 2020 2:27 PM

Ty Loftis

Nine students from Pawhuska High School are being honored because they were accepted into the 2020 Oklahoma Indian Student Honor Society.

To qualify for this award, students must have a 3.9 GPA, be active in leadership programs and participate in Native American events. Kaitlyn Adkins, Shelby Bute, Jozelyn Brace, Easton Kirk, Zowie Miles, Jordan Nelson, Madison Quinton, Alyssa Reynolds and Gianna Sieke were all given the award.

A ceremony was scheduled in April to honor these nine students, but it had to be canceled because of COVID-19.