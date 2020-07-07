Posted: Jul 07, 2020 2:26 PMUpdated: Jul 07, 2020 2:46 PM

Garrett Giles

Holloway, Updike and Bellen, Inc.'s proposal for engineering services for a sanitary sewer line extension on West 1400 Road in the City of Dewey was approved by the Dewey Public Works Authority on Monday night.

Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease said the sanitary sewer line runs 1,200-feet, but they may look at extending it farther. He said extending the line farther would run it along the 40 acres off of W. 1400 that the City of Dewey owns.

Right now, the City of Dewey is looking at $5,000 in materials. Trease said it costs $5,800 alone to do the easements, the plans, permitting, and much more. He said it would not cost much more to go several hundred feet farther down the road. The hope is to break ground on the project in 60 days if all goes well.

The Industrial Park in the area is currently on a lagoon system. Trease said tying that Industrial Park to the sewer system would be nice. The ball fields in the area are on a failing septic system. The fields do have fresh water thanks to a water main, but if the location had a working sewer system, more baseball tournaments could take place in Dewey.

Pictured below is the area where the sanitary sewer line project is anticipated to take place along W. 1400 Road.