Posted: Jul 07, 2020 10:08 AMUpdated: Jul 07, 2020 10:11 AM
VIDEO: Rep. Hern Visits Bartlesville Radio
Tom Davis
Congressman Kevin Hern dropped by our Bartlesville Radio studios Tuesday en route to some campaign events in the area.
Hern shared with us the somber event of the recent burials his father and aunt--both veterans.
Hern then gave us an update on the possibility of landing Telsa in Tulsa saying that the incentives are there and that the decision it is ultimately up to Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Watch the Facebook Live webisode from our studio with Congressman Hern as he touches on the topics of his campaign, COVID-19, his flight aboard Air Force One and the need for police.
