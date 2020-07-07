Posted: Jul 07, 2020 9:39 AMUpdated: Jul 07, 2020 9:49 AM

Garrett Giles

After much consideration, Mark Spencer, the proprietor of Painted Horse, advised the Bartlesville Development Authority on Thursday morning that he has decided not to pursue his venture in the former Crystal Creamery building in Bartlesville.

David Wood, the President of the BDA, said there were a number of factors, but ultimately it came down to cost. While the basic renovation expense (roof, windows, etc.) was about what they had expected, Wood said preparing the facility for the specific purpose - a butchery - requires raising the roof in one area, cutting the slab foundation for a substantial plumbing retrofit, and significant refrigeration.

In a statement, Wood said, “While all of this could be done, it would limit future uses of the property, thus requiring a very long lease term. And while the building was exceptional for housing Mark’s long-term vision, it wasn’t conducive for phasing-in the multiple business lines. In combination it was just too much.”

Wood said they really like Spencer’s concept. He said Spencer is exploring other options that would allow for a staged ramp-up without extraordinary upfront costs, and they will hopefully have the opportunity to support an alternative plan with lower risks for all concerned.

The original plans to renovate the former Crystal Creamery, located at 515 W. Frank Phillips Boulevard were announced in May 2020. You can read that story here. Pictured below is where the creamery is located.