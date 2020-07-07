Posted: Jul 07, 2020 9:12 AMUpdated: Jul 07, 2020 9:21 AM

Garrett Giles

Fourth of July festivities were in full swing in Washington County and the surrounding are over the weekend with safety in mind.

While fireworks were blasting off and making loud booms and cracks, Bartlesville EMS worked quietly behind the scenes. According to Bartlesville EMS, no firework related incidents occurred in the area over the holiday weekend. However, one minor was taken to the hospital during Independence Day.

A boy was transported to a hospital in Tulsa with minor, non-life threatening injuries after a four wheeler accident in Ochelata. The boy is expected to recover from a minor concussion.

Last year, Bartlesville Radio reported on one firework related incident that occurred on Independence Day. It was a small mishap that involved a finger injury.