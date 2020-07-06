The Bartlesville Municipal Authority voted to receive an environmental impact study pertaining to the Caney River Water Augmentation project. This project will re-route effluent wastewater from the water treatment plant on Tuxedo Boulevard to County Road 1500. This will put water back into the Caney River roughly seven miles upstream. Water utilities director Terry Lauritsen presented the study. Lauritsen says the water going in is cleaner than what is already in the river.

Lauritsen also said based on the assessment there will be no negative impact on the environment based on the water re-routing. A plastic pipeline will run underground to send the water back upstream. Construction on this project is estimated to start later in 2020 and will take roughly one calendar year to complete. The total cost of the project is $8 million.