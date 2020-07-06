Posted: Jul 06, 2020 3:15 PMUpdated: Jul 06, 2020 3:15 PM

Max Gross

District two commissioner Doug Sonenberg defended the transparency of the county and its officials during Monday morning’s Nowata County Commissioners meeting. A concerned citizen, Steve Kloehr brought forward concerns about how the board handled the approval of minutes process.

Chairman Burke LaRue said often times small grammatical errors have been edited prior to the minutes document being approved at each meeting. Sonenberg said this is to streamline the process and the county isn’t trying to hide anything.

The county commissioners took no action against this complaint.