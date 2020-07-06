Posted: Jul 06, 2020 2:22 PMUpdated: Jul 06, 2020 2:22 PM

Max Gross

New charges have been filed against a man previously accused of sexually abusing a minor child. Kendall Burnett appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday where new charges were brought forward. Assistant district attorney Will Drake presented two counts of child neglect, conspiracy and drug paraphernalia possession as the new charges against Burnett.

Last Thursday, Burnett appeared in court for a preliminary hearing. The state announced that seven of the eight original counts had been dropped. Dismissed counts included the claims of sexual abuse. A bail jumping charge was all that remained from the initial allegations stemming from the February arrest. Burnett remains in custody on a $200,000 bond. Also, other legal matters against Burnett make him non-bondable. He is set to appear on the felony status docket Friday at 9 a.m.

Co-defendant Ashley Burnett was bound over for district court arraignment last Thursday on charges of enabling child sexual abuse and exploitation of a child among several other counts.