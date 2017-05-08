Posted: Jul 06, 2020 12:33 PMUpdated: Jul 06, 2020 12:33 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds in Pawhuska on Monday and discussed a wide array of items.

Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts informed the commissioners that there have been three new coronavirus cases in Osage County in the last seven days with no additional deaths. After hearing this, the commissioners opted to keep all procedures the same regarding the public entering the courthouse.

The commissioners approved and signed the Oklahoma State Extension Services Agreement for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. This will cost nearly $150,000.

There was a public hearing regarding property that the county owned. The county no longer needs this land and were looking to declare the plot of land in Pawhuska as surplus. After closing the public hearing, the commissioners did that and it was noted that the City of Pawhuska has expressed interest in buying that property.

A special meeting was called on the last day of June and the first day of July as well to close out the fiscal year and open another one. Fairfax Area Supervisor Ted Smith was filling in for district three commissioner Darren McKinney. There was one utility permit signed in district one.

The next regularly scheduled Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting will be next Monday at 10 o' clock in the morning for those interested in attending.