Posted: Jul 06, 2020 12:28 PMUpdated: Jul 06, 2020 2:40 PM

Garrett Giles

Fourth of July festivities thrived on Saturday as thousands gathered locally to celebrate the America’s independence.

In Ochelata, Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen (pictured below) was asked to lead the parade that started at 10:00 a.m. on Independence Day. The parade was packed with viewers on both sides of the main drag, and throughout the neighborhood parade route. The parade entries ranged from tractors, to go-karts, horse riding clubs, fire and law enforcement, race cars, muscle cars, and military veterans.

In addition, the music acts entertained citizens while many competed in bicycle races, water fights, cornhole tournaments and the annual softball tournaments. At night, fireworks blasted on in, Bartlesville, Dewey, and Nowata. The display in Bartlesville was put on by the Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville. Meanwhile, the Dewey Civic Association was in charge of raising funds and launching fireworks for the fine folks in Dewey on Saturday night.

