Posted: Jul 06, 2020 10:54 AMUpdated: Jul 06, 2020 10:57 AM

Evan Fahrbach

There were another 434 cases of COVID-19 reported in Oklahoma in Monday’s Situation Update from the Oklahoma State Department of Health. There were also 186 recoveries reported.

There were three-more virus related deaths in the state over the weekend, in Noble, McCurtain and Tulsa Counties – all ages 65 and above.

There are now 13 active cases in Washington County, 23 active cases in Osage County and one active case in Nowata County.

A total of 368 people statewide are hospitalized with the virus, down from the middle part of last week.