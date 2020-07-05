Posted: Jul 05, 2020 1:56 PMUpdated: Jul 05, 2020 1:56 PM

Garrett Giles

Several agreements will be discussed and possibly approved in the next Bartlesville City Council meeting. The agreements that will be considered are as follows:

Planned Service Renewal Agreements between the City of Bartlesville/Bartlesville Public Library and Johnson Controls for the Library’s HVAC System.

Exhibition and Loan Agreements between Cherokee Nation Business and the Bartlesville Area History Museum/City of Bartlesville.

Preventative Maintenance Agreement with Schindler Elevator Company and the City of Bartlesville/Bartlesville Public Library for the period, July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2021.

Airport Hangar Lease Agreement for the Bartlesville Municipal Airport between the City of Bartlesville, ConocoPhillips Company and Robert Tedstrom.

In-Kind Gift Agreement between ConocoPhillips Company and the City of Bartlesville to provide vehicles for the Bartlesville Municipal Airport.

An Agreement for OMMS to perform a Best Practices Review for the Bartlesville Police Department.

Project agreement and resolution with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation for Job Piece Number 23170(11) constructing a right turn lane on US-75 to Eastland Parkway.

After the agreements are discussed and possibly approved, the Bartlesville will discuss and take possible action to award a bid for water and wastewater line repair materials. From there, the council will discuss and take possible action to award a bid for water treatment chemicals.

Then, discussion and possible action will take place to award a bid for the Cudahy Street Pavement Rehabilitation from Virginia to Santa Fe. Later, a public hearing to assess and discuss the City of Bartlesville’s performance in the administration of the grant received from the State of Oklahoma for Fiscal Year 2018 CDBG Small Cities Set-Aside Program will take place and possible action to approve a resolution formally accepting the project as completed may occur.

Lastly, discussion and possible action to approve a resolution calling and giving notice of an upcoming election for City Council Representatives for all wards of the City of Bartlesville will take place.

The Bartlesville City Council will meet at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 6th at City Hall, which is located at 401 S. Johnstone Avenue.