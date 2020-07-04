Posted: Jul 04, 2020 10:02 AMUpdated: Jul 04, 2020 10:04 AM

Garrett Giles

A resolution regarding the Washington County Treasurer to reimburse Washington County’s Election Board personal services, part-time help, travel, or maintenance and operations General Fund Account may be approved by the County Commissioners when they meet. The is pursuant to Title 66 of the Oklahoma Statutes.

Then, the Washington County Commissioners will consider an independent contractor agreement for on-call services from Guy Engineering for the 2020-2021 Fiscal Year.

The Washington County Commissioners will also discuss and possibly approve a memorandum of understanding between themselves, the Washington County Office of the Court Clerk, and the Washington County Courthouse Building Commissioner in their next meeting. This regards a parking lot agreement.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, July 6th in the Commissioners’ meeting room on the second floor of the County Administration Building, located at 400 S. Johnstone Ave.