Posted: Jul 03, 2020 1:41 PMUpdated: Jul 03, 2020 1:43 PM

Garrett Giles

No matter what the 2020-2021 school year holds, the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation will be there supporting their district; and they are thrilled to have six community members joining their team.

Chris Batchelder, Nikki Benson, Gabi Farnham, Nicole McKinney, Matt Pregler, and Cindy Wray were welcome to the BPS Foundation Board this week. A special thanks to Sara Freeman, Jordan Ihrig, Janice Leonard, Thad Satterfield, and Sue Fish was given for their service on the board before they rolled off this week.

Looking at the new board members (pictured below), Batchelder works at Arvest Bank, Benson and Pregler work at ConocoPhillps, Farnham works at Phillips 66, McKinney works at Truity Credit Union, and Wray is a Bartlesville Public Schools parent, volunteer and education advocate. At Arvest, Batchelder is a Business Development & Community Relations Advisor. Benson is a Manager of HR Shared Services at ConocoPhillips, while Pregler is a Manager of Finance Functional Excellence. Meanwhile, Farnham is a Director of Crude and Corrosion at Phillips 66, and McKinney is a Business Development Administrator at Truity.