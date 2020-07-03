Posted: Jul 03, 2020 9:16 AMUpdated: Jul 03, 2020 12:57 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Kiwanis Club will host its annual fireworks show at 9:45 p.m. on July 4th in Sooner Park.

But fireworks for individual use are not permitted inside the Bartlesville city limits. City Manager Mike Bailey said you will be ticketed by the Bartlesville Police Department if they are called upon. He said it is against the law to shoot fireworks off in the city.

If you shoot fireworks in Bartlesville, you could face a misdemeanor charge and a fine up to $500. Fires caused by firework usage have occurred in the City of Bartlesville in the past.

Bailey said he would hate to see property damaged, lives lost or persons injured this Independence Day. He said they still hope everyone enjoys the holiday.

Fire Department Training/Public Information Officer Bill Hollander said, “Sparklers, 'snakes,' and things of that nature that are classified as novelty items rather than fireworks are allowed, but fireworks — anything that makes noise or shoots into the air — is prohibited.

Hollander said arranged fireworks displays are permitted for companies that are licensed and have trained personnel to administer classified fireworks, but individual permits are not issued. He said the City of Dewey issues permits for fireworks but the City of Bartlesville does not. Fireworks are also permitted in rural areas.

Those who choose the latter option should be mindful of any trash they create. Hollander said if you are going to rural areas to shoot fireworks, please be kind to our rural neighbors and pick up your trash. For more information about the fireworks display set for this Friday in Sooner Park, contact the Bartlesville Kiwanis Club. And remember to hydrate and socially distance!

Note: Due to this event, the Sooner Park Splash Pad will not be accessible after 6:30 p.m., July 4th.