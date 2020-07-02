Posted: Jul 02, 2020 1:03 PMUpdated: Jul 02, 2020 1:07 PM

With the Independence Day holiday approaching, the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) encourages Oklahomans to visit the state’s lakes, rivers, or streams while keeping safety in mind.

Erin Hatfield, the Director of Communications for the DEQ, reminds you to follow some simple tips to help keep you and your family safe while swimming, boating, canoeing, or enjoying other water activities. She said being in the outdoors is a great form of exercise and recreation during a time in Oklahoma, the nation and the world where we've had to stay in our homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DEQ encourages people to visit Oklahoma's lakes, rivers, and streams, but there are still health and safety precautions that needed to be considered when recreating in natural bodies of water. Natural bodies of water, especially warm and stagnant water, can contain organisms that may cause illness. Bacteria, viruses, and other microorganisms can cause skin, eye, and ear infections, respiratory infections, or gastrointestinal upset. Illness can range from mild to severe. While some microorganisms occur naturally, others are carried into surface waters from a variety of sources.

Hatfield and the DEQ ask that you please consider the following precautions to protect against water-borne sickness when recreating in natural waters:

Choose swimming areas carefully

Pay attention to signage about water conditions

Stay away from any area that has stagnant water, floating debris, scum, an oil sheen, or dead fish

Avoid swimming near storm drains

Do not swim in flooded areas

Take simple precautions

Hold nose or wear nose plugs when jumping into the water

Avoid swallowing water when swimming

Wear ear plugs to prevent ear infections

Wear swim goggles or masks to prevent eye infections

Wash skin with soap and water after swimming

Prevent spread of illness to others

Take children to the restroom frequently

Use swim diapers on infants

Rinse off prior to entering the water

Avoid swimming if you are ill

Hatfield said paying attention to your surroundings is probably the most important action you can take.