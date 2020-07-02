Posted: Jul 02, 2020 11:28 AMUpdated: Jul 02, 2020 11:28 AM

Garrett Giles

Washington County announced on Thursday that the closure of West 3900 Road west of U.S. Highway 75 will be extended for another week due to delays.

The closure of W3900 Road was announced on Monday. The construction of an approach is taking place for the new Dollar General that is being built in the area.

The work is being conducted at the intersection near the property formerly known as Jarrett Farms. The work is located approximately three miles west of Vera.

Earlier in the week, Washington County's District Three Commissioner Mike Dunlap said he appreciated Washington County Emergency Management's Eric Ashlock for the work that he did prior to the road's closure on Monday. He said Ashlock contacted 30 to 40 individuals living in the area to let them know that the road would be closed this week.

Due to the road closure, there will be no access west of Highway 75 to West 3900 Road. Pictured below is where the work will occur.