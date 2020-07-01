Posted: Jul 01, 2020 11:21 AMUpdated: Jul 01, 2020 11:30 AM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the trooper involved in a fatal shooting that took place on Thursday, June 25th in Craig County.

The trooper involved is Caleb Cole, a 14 year veteran of the Highway Patrol. According to the OHP, Cole shot Robert D'Lon Harris around 8:56 a.m. on the Will Rogers Turnpike after pulling over a four-door passenger vehicle for a traffic violation.

The trooper brought the female driver back to his patrol unit to speak with her. The trooper then went back to the vehicle and had Harris, the passenger, exit. After exiting and a brief encounter, Harris re-entered the passenger's side door and was exiting again when the trooper discharged his firearm one time. Harris was struck and transported to Saint Francis Hospital Vinita where he was pronounced deceased. The trooper and driver of the vehicle were not injured.

A loaded semi-automatic pistol and narcotics were located while processing the scene. OHP Troop Z (Investigations Section) is conducting the investigation into the shooting. Cole has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.