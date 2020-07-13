Posted: Jul 01, 2020 10:21 AMUpdated: Jul 01, 2020 10:25 AM

Tom Davis

Although the 2020 OKM Music Festival has been postponed to September 4 - 10, 2020, The "Especially for Kids" programs are set for the week of July 13, 2020.

Most “Especially for Kids” events held in July will also be available for Live-Stream through OKM Music’s Facebook page.

With events for kids of all ages, the 2020 Especially for Kids offers a little bit of something for all local youth.

All “Especially for Kids” events require an event RSVP! Please RSVP through the OKM website or by calling 918-336-9900.

We spoke on COMMUNITY CONNECTION with pianist Jenny LIn, who will be featured on July 15th presenting Melody Mostly Music Day.

Lin, who lives in New York, says she will interact and perform with the children via Facebook from a beautiful recording studio in Virginia where she is working on a recording project.

Lin looks forward to telling the story of a day in the life of a child accompanied by classical music selections with which to engage with the youngsters.

If attending an event online via Live-Stream, advance materials are required for pick up: July 8 – 10 at the OKM Office.

For More Information on Especially for Kids and the OKM Music Festival, log on to https://okmmusic.org/