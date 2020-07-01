Posted: Jul 01, 2020 9:54 AMUpdated: Jul 01, 2020 9:54 AM

Garrett Giles

One-way traffic control measures started this week to facilitate construction currently underway on the Downtown Central Business District Paving Rehabilitation and Landscaping Phase 2 project.

In a statement, City Project Engineer Emily Taber said: "Crews plan to begin the asphalt rehabilitation mid-week with milling the streets at night and pouring the asphalt during the day. They will facilitate one-way traffic with traffic control measures, so please drive cautiously throughout downtown."

Taber added that the asphalt rehabilitation will start at the south end of Jennings Avenue and move northeast through downtown. The project consists of an asphalt mill and overlay of all streets between Cherokee Avenue and Jennings Avenue and between Adams Boulevard and Hensley Boulevard as well as re-striping and adding shared bike lane striping and signage on Dewey between Hensley and Sixth Street and on Second Street between Keeler and Dewey.

Additional shared bike lane signage and striping will be added to Fourth Street between Dewey and Comanche. Additionally, the second phase of downtown landscaping improvements will be included in the project scope. Those improvements will be made along Frank Phillips Boulevard from Keeler Avenue to Cherokee Avenue. The $2 million project is funded through the voter approved 2018 General Obligation Bond Issue.