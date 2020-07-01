Posted: Jul 01, 2020 9:51 AMUpdated: Jul 01, 2020 10:26 AM

Tom Davis

The Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville has decided to move the annual fireworks to Sooner Park. This year’s celebration is still set for July 4th despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kiwanis Club members Jim Swezey and Konrad Brandemuhl appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION. to remind us the fireworks will blast-off at 9:45 p.m., but because of social distancing and limiting public gatherings, we will not be hosting Freedom Fest, just saluting America with fireworks.”

KYFM-FM 100.1 will play a patriotic music for you to enjoy during the nearly 30-minute display.

The Kiwanis Club wants people to please be safe and enjoy the show. The full Freedom Fest experience will return in 2021 to Sooner Park.

The Kiwanis Club had hoped to resume Sooner Jr Golf at Sooner Park this weekend, but that plans have been put on hold due to COVID-19 concerns and resulting staffing issues associated to the coronavirus.

WATCH JIM SWEZEY AND KONRAD BRANDEMUHL ON COMMUNITY CONNECTION