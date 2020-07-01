Posted: Jul 01, 2020 9:50 AMUpdated: Jul 01, 2020 10:05 AM

Construction recently underway in three areas of Pathfinder Parkway is complete and the paths are open.

Portions of the popular walking or jogging trail had been closed to facilitate improvements along Frank Phillips Boulevard and Silver Lake Road as well as north of Lee Lake along Turkey Creek.

In a statement, City Project Engineer Emily Taber said: "Pathfinder construction is complete and open for pedestrian use. Please continue to use caution in the three impacted stretches of path as crews are cleaning up equipment and materials."

The improvements are part of the Pathfinder Rehabilitation project approved by voters in the 2012 (with a 2017 issuance) General Obligation Bond Issue.