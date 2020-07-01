Posted: Jul 01, 2020 9:50 AMUpdated: Jul 01, 2020 9:50 AM

Ty Loftis

In last night’s Osage County Sheriff race between the incumbent, Eddie Virden and retired Skiatook Police Officer, Rocky Davis, Virden pulled out a victory by more than 800 votes. Virden looks forward to serving the citizens of Osage County for the next four years.

Virden went on to say that these are unpresented times we are living in with COVID-19 and the financial issues the state is dealing with right now. Virden says he is doing all he can to keep the public safe.

Virden won’t be facing a Democratic challenger in November’s general election.