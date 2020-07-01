Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Jul 01, 2020

State Question 802 Narrowly Passes

Tom Davis
Oklahoma voters on Tuesday narrowly passed a state question that would expand Medicaid in the Sooner State.
 
Oklahomans voted in favor of State Question 802 with 50.48% of the vote. The state question edged out the vote with about 6,000 ballots in favor of the measure.
 
Medicaid expansion is now a part of the Oklahoma Constitution. Lawmakers now will be forced to figure out how to pay for the expansion.
 

