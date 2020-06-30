Posted: Jun 30, 2020 10:45 PMUpdated: Jun 30, 2020 10:45 PM

Ty Loftis

The citizens of Nowata County went to the polls Tuesday evening with several initiatives on the ballot.

Two republicans in Timmie Benson and Ryan Harden were running to face district two county commissioner Doug Sonenberg in the November general election. Benson defeated Harden with 262 votes to 201. Benson will now face Sonenberg this November.

Garry Gibson faced off against J.T Walton for the Ward Two seat of the Nowata City Council. Gibson narrowly defeated Walton, with 49 votes to 46.

Oklahoma Union and South Coffeyville Schools both had seats up for grabs on their school board. Joanne Langworthy defeated Eric Epperson by nearly 100 votes to win a seat on the Oklahoma Union School Board. Michael Finney beat out Kayla Gilpin with a tally of 173 votes to 112 votes in order to get a spot on the South Coffeyville school board.