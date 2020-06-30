Posted: Jun 30, 2020 10:42 PMUpdated: Jun 30, 2020 10:46 PM

Garrett Giles

All three incumbent candidates looking to remain on the Dewey City Council for three more years got their wishes granted on Tuesday night.

Wayne Sell won 52.81-percent of the vote (282 votes) against Michael Bean (252 votes) to keep his Ward One seat on the Dewey City Council. Fighting for the Ward Two seat was Stephanie Hicks, who won 52.38-percent of the vote (275 votes) against Terry Meade (250 votes). Lastly, Ward Four incumbent Kay Bales won 52.9-percent of the vote (283 votes) against David Williams (252 votes).

Mayor Tom Hays was the only one who had filed for his seat on the Dewey City Council in February, so he will remain as Dewey’s mayor. Running unopposed for the Ward Three seat is Cordell Rumsey. Ashley Clark elected not to run as an incumbent for the seat.

This election was originally scheduled for Tuesday, April 7th. However, the Dewey City Council elected to rescind and reschedule the election in an emergency meeting held in late-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.