Posted: Jun 30, 2020 10:12 PMUpdated: Jun 30, 2020 10:12 PM

Ty Loftis

It took time for election results to trickle in across Osage County, but once they did there were several key takeaways from Tuesday evening's vote.

Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden has been re-elected, as he defeated Rocky Davis by more than 800 votes. Virden will not face a Democratic challenger in the November general election.

Osage County Commissioner representing District Two, Kevin Paslay decided not to run for re-election in 2020. Two republicans and two democrats were running to take Paslay's seat Tuesday evening. Republican Steven Talburt had 65 percent of the vote to Tom Teel's 35 percent of the vote. Democrat Joe Williams had 932 votes to Scott Hilton's 510. Hilton had served as county commissioner for district two from 1997-2016. Talburt will face off against Williams in the November general election.

In the Pawhuska at-large council seat, Steve Tolson defeated the incumbent Rodger Milleson by a count of 395 votes to 208. Four people contested this seat in February, but because nobody got a plurality of the vote these top-two vote getters faced off in Tuesday's run-off election.

The Woodland School District had a board seat up for grabs, which was won by John Watts.