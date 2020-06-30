Posted: Jun 30, 2020 10:10 PMUpdated: Jun 30, 2020 10:10 PM

Garrett Giles

Jill Spitzer won as the incumbent for Washington County Court Clerk during Tuesday night’s Primary Election.

There were many people to thank for her success. Spitzer said she was thankful for her husband, her campaign manager, her co-workers, and everyone that helped put out signs. She said the past three months had been a crazy rollercoaster ride, and she is thankful for everyone that supported her.

Spitzer had served as the Washington County Court Clerk for eight years before being re-elected on Tuesday night. She received 60-percent of the vote or 4,397 votes. Spitzer’s opponent, Patricia Phelps, received 39.99-percent of the vote or 2,930 votes.