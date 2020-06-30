Posted: Jun 30, 2020 9:46 PMUpdated: Jun 30, 2020 10:46 PM

Garrett Giles

The State House District 11 GOP Race concluded with candidate Wendi Stearman coming out on top with a big General Election ahead in November.

Stearman – who received 55-49-percent of the vote – said she has enjoyed speaking to the citizens of District 11 the most during her campaign. She said there is still more work to do. Her goal is to represent the people, and stand for limited government and individual freedom.

Incumbent Derrel Fincher received 44.51-percent of the vote on Tuesday night.

Representative Fincher called into the KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3 studio during election coverage to congratulate Stearman. Fincher said he has always believed that Democratic elections are the will of the people, and the people have spoken. He said he wishes Stearman all the best as the Republican candidate for House District 11.

Stearman will face Democrat hopeful Emilie Tindle in the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 3rd. The last day to register for the General Election is Friday, Oct. 9th. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, Oct. 27th.

The following dates are when early voting will take place in October:

Thursday, Oct. 29th, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30th, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31st, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

