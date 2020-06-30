Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Jun 30, 2020 6:02 PMUpdated: Jun 30, 2020 7:29 PM

Election Results LIVE on KWON 1400/93.3

City of Dewey: Councilmember Ward 1

 

Candidate

Votes

Vote %

Precincts Reporting

Wayne Sell

36

55.38%

1 of3

Michael Bean

29

44.62%

Precincts: 3 in Washington

 

City of Dewey: Councilmember Ward 2

 

Candidate

Votes

Vote %

Precincts Reporting

Terry Meade

27

40.91%

1 of3

Stephanie M. Hicks

39

59.09%

Precincts:  3 in Washington

 

City of Dewey: Councilmember Ward 3

 

Candidate

Votes

Vote %

Precincts Reporting

David Meade

36

52.17%

1 of3

Kay Bales

33

47.83%

Precincts: 3 in Washington

 

 

 

 

FOR STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 11

  
   

Candidate

Votes

Vote %

Precincts Reporting

Derrel Fincher

 1,267

 

47.56%

5 of10

Wendi Stearman

1,397

52.44%

Precincts:  10 in Washington;  in Tulsa

Washington County Sheriff

Candidate

Votes

Vote %

Precincts Reporting

Nick Lay

471

8.11%

17of23

Scott Owen

2,624

45.18%

Aaron Vaughan

1,030

17.73%

Jeff Fesler

1,683

28.98%

Precincts:  23 in Washington
 

 

Washington County Court Clerk

  
   

Candidate

Votes

Vote %

Precincts Reporting

Jill Spitzer

3,378

59.37%

17of23

Patricia Phelps

2,312

40.63%

 

Bartlesville School Board – Office 6 Court Clerk

  
   

Candidate

Votes

Vote %

Precincts Reporting

Andrea Nightingale

4,510

73.35%

12of 17

Robert Wall

1,639

26.65%

 

Nowata: County Commissioner District No.2 Republicain 

 

Candidate

Votes

Vote %

Precincts Reporting

Ryan S. Harden

 

201

43.41%

4 of 4
Timmie Benson

 

262

56.59%

Precincts: 4 in Nowata 

Council Member- Commisioner Ward 2

 

Candidate

Votes

Vote %

Precincts Reporting

          J.T. Walton

46

48.42%

3 of 3
Garry D. Gibson

 

49

51.58%

Precincts: 3 in Nowata

Oklahoma Union Public Schools: Board Member- Office No.5

 

Candidate

Votes

Vote %

Precincts Reporting

Joanne Langworthy        

362

57.83%

7 of 7

Eric Epperson

264

42.17%

Precincts: 7 in Nowata

South Coffeyville Schools: Board Member- Office No.5           

                           Candidate

Votes

Vote %

Precincts Reporting

Michael E. Finney

173

60.7%

3 of 3

Kayla Marie Gilpin

112

112

Precincts: 3 in Nowata

 


