Posted: Jun 30, 2020 6:02 PMUpdated: Jun 30, 2020 7:29 PM
Election Results LIVE on KWON 1400/93.3
City of Dewey: Councilmember Ward 1
|
Candidate
|
Votes
|
Vote %
|
Precincts Reporting
|
Wayne Sell
|
36
|
55.38%
|
1 of3
|
Michael Bean
|
29
|
44.62%
Precincts: 3 in Washington
City of Dewey: Councilmember Ward 2
|
Candidate
|
Votes
|
Vote %
|
Precincts Reporting
|
Terry Meade
|
27
|
40.91%
|
1 of3
|
Stephanie M. Hicks
|
39
|
59.09%
Precincts: 3 in Washington
City of Dewey: Councilmember Ward 3
|
Candidate
|
Votes
|
Vote %
|
Precincts Reporting
|
David Meade
|
36
|
52.17%
|
1 of3
|
Kay Bales
|
33
|
47.83%
Precincts: 3 in Washington
|
FOR STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 11
|
Candidate
|
Votes
|
Vote %
|
Precincts Reporting
|
Derrel Fincher
|
1,267
|
47.56%
|
5 of10
|
Wendi Stearman
|
1,397
|
52.44%
Precincts: 10 in Washington; in Tulsa
Washington County Sheriff
|
Candidate
|
Votes
|
Vote %
|
Precincts Reporting
|
Nick Lay
|
471
|
8.11%
|
17of23
|
Scott Owen
|
2,624
|
45.18%
|
Aaron Vaughan
|
1,030
|
17.73%
|
Jeff Fesler
|
1,683
|
28.98%
Precincts: 23 in Washington
|
Washington County Court Clerk
|
Candidate
|
Votes
|
Vote %
|
Precincts Reporting
|
Jill Spitzer
|
3,378
|
59.37%
|
17of23
|
Patricia Phelps
|
2,312
|
40.63%
|
Bartlesville School Board – Office 6 Court Clerk
|
Candidate
|
Votes
|
Vote %
|
Precincts Reporting
|
Andrea Nightingale
|
4,510
|
73.35%
|
12of 17
|
Robert Wall
|
1,639
|
26.65%
Nowata: County Commissioner District No.2 Republicain
|
Candidate
|
Votes
|
Vote %
|
Precincts Reporting
|
Ryan S. Harden
|
201
|
43.41%
|
4 of 4
|
Timmie Benson
|
262
|
56.59%
Precincts: 4 in Nowata
Council Member- Commisioner Ward 2
|
Candidate
|
Votes
|
Vote %
|
Precincts Reporting
|
J.T. Walton
|
46
|
48.42%
|
3 of 3
|
Garry D. Gibson
|
49
|
51.58%
Precincts: 3 in Nowata
Oklahoma Union Public Schools: Board Member- Office No.5
|
Candidate
|
Votes
|
Vote %
|
Precincts Reporting
|
Joanne Langworthy
|
362
|
57.83%
|
7 of 7
|
Eric Epperson
|
264
|
42.17%
Precincts: 7 in Nowata
South Coffeyville Schools: Board Member- Office No.5
|
Candidate
|
Votes
|
Vote %
|
Precincts Reporting
|
Michael E. Finney
|
173
|
60.7%
|
3 of 3
|
Kayla Marie Gilpin
|
112
|
112
Precincts: 3 in Nowata
